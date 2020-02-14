Faksa netted a goal and served up three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Faksa tallied 24 seconds into the second period to stretch the Stars' lead to 2-0. The Czech center snapped an 11-game goal drought with his tally. He's up to 10 goals, 19 points and 91 shots through 54 outings. He'll need to pick up the pace a bit to record a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign.