Stars' Radek Faksa: Reaches double-digit goals
Faksa netted a goal and served up three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Faksa tallied 24 seconds into the second period to stretch the Stars' lead to 2-0. The Czech center snapped an 11-game goal drought with his tally. He's up to 10 goals, 19 points and 91 shots through 54 outings. He'll need to pick up the pace a bit to record a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.