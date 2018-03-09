Stars' Radek Faksa: Ready to return Friday
Faksa (foot) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Penguins.
Faksa has missed the Stars' last two games due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which was the first indication he'd likely be ready to rock against Pittsburgh. The 2012 first-round pick, who's notched 12 goals and 27 points in 64 contests this campaign, will return to a top-six role Friday, centering Jamie Benn and Tyler Pitlick on Dallas' second line.
