Faksa (upper body) is set to rejoin the Stars' lineup Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa missed four games with the injury, but he was reportedly close to a return Monday. The 29-year-old will displace Ty Dellandrea from the lineup Thursday. Faksa has yet to record a point through seven outings, and he's added 10 blocked shots, six hits, four shots on goal and a minus-1 rating.