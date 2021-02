Faksa posted an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Faksa set up Esa Lindell for a goal at 2:17 of the third period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Faksa, who has just a goal and two helpers through 14 games. The Czech center has added 27 hits, 18 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating while mainly working in defensive assignments.