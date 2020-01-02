Stars' Radek Faksa: Registers helper Wednesday
Faksa produced an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Faksa found Andrej Sekera for an insurance tally at 6:35 of the third period. The 25-year-old center is on pace to match last year's 30-point output -- Faksa has 15 points to go with 73 shots on goal and 55 hits through 41 games this year.
More News
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Gets back in goal column•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Strikes early for GWG•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Turns cold in last seven games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Point streak at seven games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.