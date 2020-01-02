Faksa produced an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Faksa found Andrej Sekera for an insurance tally at 6:35 of the third period. The 25-year-old center is on pace to match last year's 30-point output -- Faksa has 15 points to go with 73 shots on goal and 55 hits through 41 games this year.