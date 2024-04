Faksa (undisclosed) will be a game-time call Monday against Vegas, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa was able to skate on his own after missing Saturday's Game 3 with an injury. Faksa hasn't tallied a point yet in the playoffs after posting seven goals and 19 points in 74 regular-season games. If Faksa ultimately can't go Monday, Ty Dellandrea would likely remain in the lineup in a fourth-line capacity.