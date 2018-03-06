Stars' Radek Faksa: Remains out Tuesday
Faksa (foot) won't travel to Nashville for Tuesday's game, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Faksa's foot injury was only announced Monday, but with the team playing a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, he'll already be missing two games. Jason Spezza and Gemel Smith are in line to benefit from the added playing time while Faksa looks ahead to Friday's home game against the Ducks.
