Faksa scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Faksa missed three games due to an undisclosed injury and was deemed a healthy scratch for Friday's Game 6. The 30-year-old then drew back in Sunday and came up clutch with the game-winning goal just 44 seconds into the third period. It was his first point in nine games. Faksa plays in mainly a fourth-line role, but he's had no fewer than 19 points in any of his full-length NHL campaigns, so he can provide some supplementary offense.