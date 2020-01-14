Stars' Radek Faksa: Ruled out Tuesday
Faksa (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Faksa suffered this injury after a collision with Alexander Radulov in practice, and the former will miss his first game of the season. The 26-year-old Faksa is haven't another successful season in the bottom six, as he's produced 16 points and 61 hits over 45 games. Justin Dowling will bump into Faksa's place.
