Faksa (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Faksa suffered this injury after a collision with Alexander Radulov in practice, and the former will miss his first game of the season. The 26-year-old Faksa is haven't another successful season in the bottom six, as he's produced 16 points and 61 hits over 45 games. Justin Dowling will bump into Faksa's place.