Faksa scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Faksa tallied at 10:34 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, and Jason Robertson put the Stars ahead 18 seconds later. With three goals over four games in March, Faksa's offense has taken a leap forward. The 30-year-old forward has six goals, eight assists, 52 shots on net, 74 hits and 36 blocked shots over 58 appearances. He's been an occasional healthy scratch this season, but Faksa will be hard to remove from the lineup if he keeps scoring.