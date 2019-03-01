Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores equalizer Thursday
Faksa netted his 12th goal of the year in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday.
With the Stars trailing 3-2, Faksa buried the rebound on Blake Comeau's shot to tie the game. Faksa also won 13 of his 18 faceoffs on the night, which helped him break even for the season. Faksa has 24 points in 64 games, putting him in line to hit the 30-point mark for a third consecutive season.
