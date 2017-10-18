Faksa recorded his first goal and assist in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against the Coyotes.

After being held without a point in his first five games, Faksa earned a multi-point performance despite just 11:41 of ice time. The 6-foot-3 forward is essentially locked in to a bottom-six role and won't see time on the power play barring any injuries, so this scoring output shouldn't be expected often.