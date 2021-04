Faksa (upper body) scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Faksa missed one game with the injury, and in his return, he snapped a four-game point drought. The 27-year-old center has five tallies, 12 points, 64 shots on net, 67 hits and 30 blocked shots as a solid all-situations forward for the Stars. His versatile usage could give him some appeal in deep fantasy formats.