Faksa scored a goal in 17:16 of ice time Tuesday in a 2-0 win over the Flames.

It was Faksa's second goal in the past three games and moved him to 11 points on the season. The 24-year-old logged 1:27 of power-play time against Calgary and appears to be a preferred piece on Dallas' power play at the present moment. A permanent spot on the Stars' PP unit would substantially increase Faksa's value moving forward.