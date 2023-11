Faksa scored a shorthanded goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Faksa has picked up both of his points this season over three games since returning from missing four contests with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old forward netted the Stars' second goal of Sunday's blowout win. Faksa has added six shots on net, six hits, 12 blocked shots, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings, playing almost exclusively on the fourth line and the penalty kill.