Faksa scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Faksa scored his sixth of the year to stake the Stars to a 3-0 lead in the second period. The goal extended his point streak to eight games, a stretch that has seen Faksa roll up four goals and nine points. The 25-year-old appears to have a shot at his first 20-goal season.

