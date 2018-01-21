Faksa scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Sabres.

It's his second goal in three games, but just his second in 22 games. Faksa has equalled his career high of 12 goals and has 23 points in 47 games. He's pacing toward a possible 40-point season if he continues to deliver at the same rate. But his Faksa's fantasy value remains limited because he's a pivot, the deepest position in hockey.