Stars' Radek Faksa: Second goal in last 22 games
Faksa scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Sabres.
It's his second goal in three games, but just his second in 22 games. Faksa has equalled his career high of 12 goals and has 23 points in 47 games. He's pacing toward a possible 40-point season if he continues to deliver at the same rate. But his Faksa's fantasy value remains limited because he's a pivot, the deepest position in hockey.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...