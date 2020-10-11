Faksa signed a five-year contract worth $3.25 million AAV with the Stars on Sunday.

Faksa has been a steady bottom-six contributor for the Stars, as he's posted at least 10 goals in each of the past four seasons while adding a physical touch with 100 hits in three of those campaigns. He's now tied to Dallas through the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old likely won't log many top-six minutes during the upcoming campaign since Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz are still around, but the depth he brings to the lineup will be vital in getting the Stars back to the Stanley Cup Finals.