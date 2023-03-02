Faksa produced a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Faksa got the puck toward the net, and Tyler Seguin was able to sweep it over the line before the Coyotes could react on the Stars' fourth goal. The helper snapped Faksa's seven-game point drought. The 29-year-old center is back in a fourth-line role after seeing some time on the third line recently. He has 13 points (two shorthanded), 65 shots on net, 69 hits, 59 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 61 outings.