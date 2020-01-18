Play

Faksa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Faksa will not play in Minnesota on Saturday but will be eligible to return for Dallas' next game on Jan. 27 after the All-Star break. However, it's unclear what his current timeline to return looks like. The 26-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in 45 games this season.

