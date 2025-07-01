Faksa signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

After being acquired by the Blues from the Stars last summer, Faksa is returning to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The veteran forward contributed 89 goals, 200 points and 852 hits across nine seasons with Dallas between 2015-16 and 2023-24. The 31-year-old will be a valuable depth piece in the bottom six in 2025-26 for a team that is in its Stanley Cup window, though he has minimal value in the fantasy realm.