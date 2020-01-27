Faksa (lower body) is expected to suit up in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Faksa missed three games due to his lower-body injury but appears to have benefitted from the extra time off thanks to the All-Star break. The Czech is set to return to a third-line center role which could limit his opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. Still, with 16 points in 45 contests this year, the 25-year-old remains on track to reach the 30-point mark for a fourth straight year.