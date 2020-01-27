Play

Faksa (lower body) is expected to suit up in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Faksa missed three games due to his lower-body injury but appears to have benefitted from the extra time off thanks to the All-Star break. The Czech is set to return to a third-line center role which could limit his opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. Still, with 16 points in 45 contests this year, the 25-year-old remains on track to reach the 30-point mark for a fourth straight year.

