Stars' Radek Faksa: Slated to return against Lightning
Faksa (lower body) is expected to suit up in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Faksa missed three games due to his lower-body injury but appears to have benefitted from the extra time off thanks to the All-Star break. The Czech is set to return to a third-line center role which could limit his opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. Still, with 16 points in 45 contests this year, the 25-year-old remains on track to reach the 30-point mark for a fourth straight year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.