Faksa notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Faksa set up a Nils Lundkvist tally in the third period. The helper was Faksa's second point in as many games, and he's now produced six points in his last 16 outings. After a couple of healthy scratches around New Year's, the 30-year-old appears to have received the message. The defensive forward has eight points, 27 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances this season.