Faksa recorded three assists during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.

The 23-year-old Czech is having a nice season, but his game-to-game inconsistency hurts his fantasy value. This was his sixth multi-point showing of the campaign, but he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in 27 of 39 games. Additionally, with Dallas' depth up the middle, Faksa is likely to remain in a bottom-six role with limited power-play opportunities. Still, he's on pace for a 20-goal, 40-point season, so there are deeper settings where he's a serviceable scorer.