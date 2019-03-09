Stars' Radek Faksa: Status coming down to wire
Faksa (neck) will be a game-time decision versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars plan to see how Faksa looks in pregame warmups before making the official call on his availability for the upcoming contest. He's a key special teams contributor with 12 goals and just as many helpers through 66 games this season.
