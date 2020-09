Faksa (undisclosed) is unfit to play in Monday's Game 5 against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 26-year-old missed Saturday's Game 4 win over Vegas with the undisclosed issue, and he'll continue to miss more time. Roope Hintz left Saturday's game and didn't return as well, so if he and Faksa are out, it may leave Justin Dowling and Ty Dellandrea to elevate into the lineup.