Faksa (undisclosed) is considered unfit to play ahead of Saturday's must-win Game 5 against the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Stars will be facing elimination Saturday and will enter the contest with a makeshift lineup due to the laundry list of injuries they've sustained, so Faksa may not get another opportunity to return this postseason. If that ends up being the case, the 26-year-old pivot will finish the playoffs having picked up three goals and eight points in 19 games.