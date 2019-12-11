Faksa scored on his lone shot and won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8) percent in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Faksa opened the scoring just 1:42 into the first period and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old ended his eight-game point drought, which was preceded by an eight-game scoring streak. Despite the inconsistencies, Faksa should be good for another season of 15-17 goals and 30-plus points.