Stars' Radek Faksa: Strikes early for GWG
Faksa scored on his lone shot and won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8) percent in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.
Faksa opened the scoring just 1:42 into the first period and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old ended his eight-game point drought, which was preceded by an eight-game scoring streak. Despite the inconsistencies, Faksa should be good for another season of 15-17 goals and 30-plus points.
More News
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Turns cold in last seven games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Point streak at seven games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.