Faksa missed time toward the end of the playoffs after suffering a broken wrist, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Faksa missed the final eight games of Dallas' playoff run after suffering a broken wrist, but he's expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. The 26-year-old pivot picked up 11 goals and 20 points in 66 regular-season games before adding eight points in 19 postseason games in 2019-20.