Faksa is considered day-to-day with a foot ailment, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The news effectively rules Faksa out for Monday's matchup with Ottawa. The center has put just 19 shots on goal in his previous 15 outings, which is a good explanation for why he also hasn't found the back of the net over that stretch. Jason Spezza will move over to center with Faksa sidelined, while Gemel Smith slots back into the lineup.