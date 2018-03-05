Stars' Radek Faksa: Sustains foot injury
Faksa is considered day-to-day with a foot ailment, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The news effectively rules Faksa out for Monday's matchup with Ottawa. The center has put just 19 shots on goal in his previous 15 outings, which is a good explanation for why he also hasn't found the back of the net over that stretch. Jason Spezza will move over to center with Faksa sidelined, while Gemel Smith slots back into the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...