Faksa scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Faksa's second-period tally stood as the game-winner as he cashed in a pass from Tyler Seguin. In the third, Faksa had a chance for another goal on a penalty shot, but he was denied by Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson. With four of his seven goals coming in the last eight games, Faksa is on a decent run. He has 12 points, 53 shots on net, 61 hits, 51 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 53 outings.