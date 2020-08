Faksa scored a power-play goal and added five hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Faksa's goal was the fourth of seven straight by the Stars, and it also stood as the game- and series-winning tally. He was able to clean up a rebound created by a Denis Gurianov shot in the second period. Faksa's role on offense is fairly limited -- he has just two points in the playoffs -- but he's added 10 shots on goal and 17 hits through nine postseason games.