Faksa notched a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Faksa opened the scoring 2:08 into the first period, sliding a Sam Steel feed past Calvin Pickard to give Dallas an early 1-0 lead. Faksa would then add a pair of assists in the Stars' four-goal second period to record his first multi-point game this season. The 30-year-old center's last goal came on March 9 -- he'd recorded just two assists in his previous nine contests. Overall, Faksa's up to seven goals and 19 points through 68 games this season in a fourth-line role.