Stars' Radek Faksa: Turns cold in last seven games
Faksa has no points and a minus-2 rating through his last seven games.
Faksa went on an improbable eight-game point streak (four goals, five helpers), but now he's turned from hot to cold. With 12 points in 30 games, the Czech center could still have some appeal in deeper formats, but he rarely sees more than third-line minutes.
More News
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Scores to extend point streak•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Point streak at seven games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Stars' Radek Faksa: Lights lamp again Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.