Faksa (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out against Vegas for Game 4 on Saturday and will be reevaluated prior to puck drop, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Faksa has just one assist in his last six games while averaging 16:26 of ice time over that stretch. If the Czech native can't give it a go Saturday, it would likely fall to Andrew Cogliano or Justin Dowling to jump into the lineup. Even if he does play, Faksa's limited offensive upside makes him a low-end fantasy option.