Stars' Radek Faksa: Will miss first game of season
Faksa (neck) won't suit up against the Avalanche on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars radio reports.
Faksa is second on the team in the dot, averaging 14 faceoffs taken per game, but he's been a fringe option in fantasy games based on an underwhelming output of 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) through 66 games. Expect to see more of rookie Joel L'Esperance in his stead.
