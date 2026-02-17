Faksa (upper body) will not be an option for Czechia's quarterfinals matchup versus Canada on Wednesday in the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Faksa will remain unavailable for a second straight game -- he missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over Denmark in the qualifying round. Barring a miraculous upset over the Canadians, Faksa won't be in action until at least Feb. 25, when the Stars resume play against the Kraken.