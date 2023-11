Faksa (upper body) won't play Monday versus the Bruins, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Faksa will miss his fourth straight contest, but he is close to being available to return. He hasn't earned a point in seven appearances, though he has chipped in four shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and six hits. Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Monday's contest because Matt Duchene (upper body) is also unavailable.