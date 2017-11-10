Scarlett was acquired from the Panthers in a swap of minor-league defenseman for Ludwig Bystrom on Friday.

Scarlett has reached the 20-point threshold in each of his previous four seasons with AHL Albany and is on pace to do so again. Friday's exchange marks the second time the 24-year-old has been traded during the 2017 calendar. Odds are the WHL product will remain in the minors for the bulk of the year.