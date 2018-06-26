Stars' Reece Scarlett: Inks one-year pact
Scarlett put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Dalles on Tuesday.
Scarlett -- who was brought in via trade during the 2017-18 campaign -- will be back with Dallas for another season. The defenseman is still in pursuit of his first NHL appearance, having spent the past five years in the AHL. The 25-year-old is not an offensive force -- considering he tallied a mere nine points in 57 contests -- so even if he does crack the Stars lineup, he is unlikely to produce much in terms of fantasy value.
