Stars' Reece Scarlett: Re-signs with Dallas
Scarlett signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Monday.
Scarlett only appeared in one game with AHL Texas in 2018-19 due to an injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on during the upcoming campaign. The 26-year-old is purely an organizational depth piece at this stage in his career, and can be ignored in all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...