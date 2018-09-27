Stars' Reece Scarlett: Waived by Dallas
Scarlett was waived by the Stars on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Scarlett inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Stars in June. The 25-year-old defenseman is regarded as a solid across-the-ice contributor, but he has yet to make his NHL debut. Last year, he added two goals and seven assists over 57 regular-season contests between AHL Springfield and AHL Texas.
