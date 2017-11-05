Elie potted a goal in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The 22-year-old has his first point of the season after being moved up to the second line when Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed) left the game. The second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft garnered seven points in 18 games in the 2016-17 season so could get a longer look in an offensive role as Dallas seeks to find consistent scoring depth beyond the top line. For now, his fantasy value remains fairly limited in standard formats.