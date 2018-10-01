Elie hit the waiver wire Monday in order to reassign him to the minors, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

After playing in 72 games for the Stars last season, it appears Elie has been beat out for a spot on the 23-man roster by Gemel Smith and Roope Hintz. The 23-year-old Elie has yet to show the scoring touch he had during his time in the OHL, as he has just 21 points in 90 NHL contests in his brief three-year career.