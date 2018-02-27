Elie was briefly sent to AHL Texas in a paper transaction Monday, but was shortly recalled and will stay with Dallas, per the official AHL transaction log.

These type of moves are common on deadline day, and won't affect Elie's availability for Tuesday's match with Calgary in the least. In fact, in the newly reshuffled Dallas lines Elie is now skating to the left of Tyler Seguin on the first unit, and seems to have found the favor of head coach Ken Hitchcock. The 22-year-old has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) thus far in 54 games, which is already a career high for the youngster.