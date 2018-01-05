Stars' Remi Elie: Healthy again
Elie (illness) will return to the lineup against the Oilers on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Elie missed two games due to his illness, but will bump Jason Dickinson from the lineup versus Edmonton. Prior to falling under the weather, the 22-year-old Elie was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, during which he tallied two helpers, six hits and four blocks. Considering the winger averaged a mere 10:29 of ice time during that stretch, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see his numbers lacking.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...