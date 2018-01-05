Elie (illness) will return to the lineup against the Oilers on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Elie missed two games due to his illness, but will bump Jason Dickinson from the lineup versus Edmonton. Prior to falling under the weather, the 22-year-old Elie was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, during which he tallied two helpers, six hits and four blocks. Considering the winger averaged a mere 10:29 of ice time during that stretch, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see his numbers lacking.