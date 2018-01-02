Elie has come down with the flu and will be scratched from Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This news ensures that Jason Dickinson will be inserted into the lineup against a Columbus team that has lost three straight games. Of course, Elie doesn't play often enough (10:28 of average ice time) to justify a look in most fantasy settings even when healthy.

