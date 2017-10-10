Elie was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Elie receives his first recall of the season to replace Adam Cracknell, who was claimed off of waivers by the Rangers on Monday. Elie is known for his speed and physical play, traits that coach Ken Hitchcock said his team has been missing on its way to an 0-2-0 record. The 22-year-old provided a goal and six assists in his first 18 career games with the Stars last year, so he'll be worth watching on a potentially high-powered offense.