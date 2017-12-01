Elie scored a goal and registered six shots through just 7:51 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.

The 22-year-old winger has played sparingly this season with an average of just 9:39 of ice time per contest, and Thursday's showing was easily his best of the campaign. It's unlikely Elie carves out a large enough role at any point this season to be a viable fantasy asset, as he hasn't shown much offense at the AHL level (16 goals and 46 points through 119 games), either.