Elie scored a goal and registered six shots through just 7:51 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.

The 22-year-old winger has played sparingly this season with an average of just 9:39 of ice time per contest, and Thursday's showing was easily his best of the campaign. It's unlikely Elie carves out a large enough role at any point this season to be a viable fantasy asset, as he hasn't shown much offense at the AHL level (16 goals and 46 points through 119 games), either.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories