Stars' Remi Elie: Shipped off to minors
Elie was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Elie logged 72 games for the Stars this season, in which he tallied six goals, eight helpers and 70 shots while averaging a mere 10:15 of ice time. The winger will link up with the young Stars for their final three regular-season outings and into the postseason. Unless the 22-year-old can secure more consistent minutes for Dallas next season, he will continue to offer low-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...