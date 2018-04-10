Elie was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Elie logged 72 games for the Stars this season, in which he tallied six goals, eight helpers and 70 shots while averaging a mere 10:15 of ice time. The winger will link up with the young Stars for their final three regular-season outings and into the postseason. Unless the 22-year-old can secure more consistent minutes for Dallas next season, he will continue to offer low-end fantasy value.